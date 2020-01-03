JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys couple is confined in the Elk County Jail on animal cruelty charges after they allegedly moved away and left their dog behind with no food or water for a period of three months.
Ian Wade Benson, 48, and Amy L. Benson, 42, of St. Marys, have each been charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and three third-degree misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 30.
Ridgway-based state police were dispatched to a Third Street residence in Johnsonburg concerning an animal cruelty complaint Dec. 27. The complainant reportedly told police that she and her boyfriend were made aware of a dog that was left at 1022 Water St. Ext. by the house renter, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said when she went to check on the dog, it was extremely malnourished and dirty, so she took it home to seek medical attention and give it food, water and shelter, according to the affidavit. She also told police she knew the Bensons allegedly moved from that residence three months ago, and thought they were going back to take care of the dog during that time.
The property owner, Dean Benson, was also interviewed Dec. 27, and told police the Bensons did move out three months ago and left the dog there. He said he would reportedly hear the dog barking as he walked past the house after the Bensons left.
Police reportedly could see ribs sticking out on the dog’s side, as well as hip bones and the vertebrae on its back, according to the affidavit. Police also observed the dog sleeping on a pile of garbage with no food or water.
The Bensons’ preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday at Martin’s office. Both are confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail each.