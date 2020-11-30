DuBOIS — A Sandy Township couple has asked the supervisors for help regarding a number of crashes which have caused damage to their property on Wayne Road, near the intersection with San Spur Road.
Timothy and Carolyn Robertson, who live on Wayne Road, said they have a small retaining wall along Wayne Road that has been hit on several occasions by vehicles.
Carolyn Robertson noted that the accidents have caused damage to the wall so often that their insurance company will no longer provide coverage for the wall. She noted that one repair recently cost approximately $8,000 and it’s through no fault of their own.
On Nov. 8, Carolyn Robertson said that a driver drove off the road into the house while they were away. She said the accident caused damage to the foundation of their house, moved some interior walls and the cost for repair is estimated to be $34,000. It is believed that price could increase after a more detailed analysis. The couple is concerned that their insurance may be dropped by the insurance company if repair costs total too much.
“We just cannot ... I’m 75, he’s 76 ... we can’t keep this up,” said Carolyn Robertson. “The accidents keep happening. Nobody cleans up anything. We’re down there trying to clean up the road.”
“We’ll definitely do what we can. We’re limited on how much time we can sit out there,” said police Chief Kris Kruzelak, noting the curve doesn’t help matters. “If we had radar, it would be a lot simpler, but we don’t have that option. We’re willing to do whatever we can to address the issue.”
Kruzelak said that most drivers follow the speed limit. The surface of the road is not as much of a factor with the wrecks as are the drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said.
The township is evaluating adding speed limit and curve signage in the area, according to Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.