DuBOIS — With the start of a new month, The Courier Express, in partnership with Downtown DuBois, Inc., is beginning a daily feature to honor members of the armed forces titled “Saluting our Heroes.”
Today’s local hero is John O. Petrucci.
The DuBois Hometown Heroes banners are currently displayed throughout the downtown area for 2021, recognizing veterans who have served.
The purpose of this feature is to showcase each banner individually, giving readers a chance to easily view them.
Downtown DuBois, Inc. is accepting applications for more banners. Information can be found on Facebook: @DuBoisHometownHeroes or www.facebook.com/DuBoisHometownHeroes. Applications can also be picked up from Lisa Gabler at Farmers Insurance, 21 W. Long Ave., DuBois, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos for the banners should also be taken to the office location, where they will be copied and returned.
— Ben Destefan, editor