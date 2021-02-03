ST. MARYS — The COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed to Elk Haven Nursing Home and Silver Creek Terrace residents and staff members within the past couple of months.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said the first clinic at EHNH was held Jan. 6, and the second, Jan. 27. The third is scheduled for Feb. 17.
One-hundred percent of Silver Creek Terrace residents received dose one, said Anderson. The second clinic for SCT residents is scheduled for Feb. 15, and the third, March 8.
“We were very excited to receive it, and are hoping it allows us to return some normalcy to our lives,” said Anderson.
There are no determining factors when it comes to whom gets the vaccine and in what order, said Anderson.
“It’s open to all staff and all residents who want it,” she said.
The first vaccine clinic was held for those who wanted dose one, Anderson said, clinic two for those who wanted the second dose or changed their mind about dose one, and clinic three is for dose two of those who received the first.
“People are doing very well with it thus far, (with) no significant side effects with anyone,” Anderson added. “The residents were especially excited.”
Anderson said EHNH also finally has been able to open small group dining and small group activities for residents to enjoy.