DuBOIS — A “Cowboy Celebration” for fathers was held at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois Monday afternoon, where residents dressed in their “yee-haw” attire and enjoyed country music and home-cooked food.
Residents and staff were seen sporting cowboy hats, bandanas and even fake mustaches that afternoon, while some even enjoyed a squirt gun draw.
Activity Director Kim Ellinger said staff members try to do as many activities as possible for the residents, especially outside when the weather is nice.
The celebration was held on the day after Father’s Day 2021, said Ellinger, so residents could enjoy the holiday with their families if they had plans.
The celebration featured country music by Paul Stephenson of Davidsville, who played the guitar and sang. Country decorations, like a banner that said “Yee-Haw” were hanging on display.
Residents enjoyed snacks like pretzels and peanuts, tapping their feet and clapping to the music while sipping on a beer or a root beer. Lunch was catered with barbecue ham sandwiches and beans.
There was also another special guest — Chief the horse, who enjoyed taking photos with staff, gave a few rides and nibbled on some grass throughout the afternoon. Chief resides at Valley View Stables in Brookville.
These types of uplifting activities are especially important, Ellinger said, given what residents have went through over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a regular basis, residents enjoy other activities like cooking, crafting, playing games and auctions, she said.