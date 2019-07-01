FALLS CREEK — The crack sealing and marking project at the DuBois Regional Airport was completed during the past month, Manager Bob Shaffer told the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority on Friday.
“The runway and the taxiway is marked,” said Shaffer. “We’re looking at getting an inspection from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and getting it finalized here hopefully by July 19.”
Shaffer also noted that the FAA engineer with whom the authority has worked for the past seven years is moving to a new position. Shaffer said he looks forward to working with the new engineer on future projects.
Shaffer said work will be starting soon on the obstruction survey project.
At its August 2018 meeting, the authority accepted an FAA grant to cover the crack sealing and marking project and the obstruction survey environmental preparation.
The grant is for $24,116 for the obstruction survey environmental preparation and $221,676 for the crack sealing and marking on the airport surfaces. The total grant is $245,792 and the local 2.5 percent will be $6,144.80.
There has been no activity concerning the Terminal Building Rehabilitation Project, said Shaffer.
In February, the authority signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the project. The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee.
If the authority does not get the approval for the terminal building rehabilitation grant then the authority can use its annual Capital Improvement Plan allotment of $150,000 to pay GAI for the engineering, Shaffer said. The authority’s project for that year would need pushed back to the following year.
The authority has received final approval regarding the $75,000 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant. There is a $25,000 local match to the grant.
“We’ll be able to move forward with it,” said Shaffer.
The grant will be used for grounds and building equipment not eligible through any FAA grants.