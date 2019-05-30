FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer recently updated the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority regarding several projects.
Shaffer said the crack sealing and marking project pre-construction meeting was to be held this week and hopefully work will begin on June 3. He expects it to be completed by the end of June.
“The project is finally moving forward,” said Shaffer.
Regarding the obstruction survey project, Shaffer said the airport has received final review and authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We’ll be able to move forward with that project now as we come to the fall,” said Shaffer.
At its August 2018 meeting, the authority accepted an FAA grant to cover the crack sealing and marking project and the obstruction survey environmental preparation.
The grant is for $24,116 for the obstruction survey environmental preparation and $221,676 for the crack sealing and marking on the airport surfaces. The total grant is $245,792 and the local 2.5 percent will be $6,144.80.
Shaffer said the airport has not heard any further updates about the Terminal Building Rehabilitation Project. In February, the authority signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the project. The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee.
“That was what we called a campus improvement and a restaurant and so forth, there’s been no action on those dollars being released, not up to this point,” said Shaffer.
If the authority does not get the approval for the terminal building rehabilitation grant then the authority can use its annual Capital Improvement Plan allotment of $150,000 to pay GAI for the engineering, Shaffer said. The authority’s project for that year would need pushed back to the following year.
Shaffer discussed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant and noted that the $75,000 grant is in place. There is a $25,000 local match to the grant. The grant will be used for grounds and building equipment not eligible through any FAA grants.
“We have those dollars and we will be able to start to package things,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer also noted that the airport’s Coldwell Banker agreement for marketing the property is up for renewal.
“We do this on an annual basis,” said Shaffer. “And we still have one piece of property over by the administration building that Coldwell was marketing for us. And that would be my suggestion to the authority ... authorize a renewal of that agreement and the chairman’s signature for another year at same terms as it has been for all prior years.”