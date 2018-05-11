PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney’s unique home brew competition will return this month, offering a classic and crafty way to try all your favorite beers.
“Hogtoberfest” will be held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, offering samples from more than 10 different breweries.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald said the event receives competition entries from all over the United States.
“What makes it different than other craft beer festivals is that it’s held at Gobbler’s Knob, home of Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil,” Donald said.
Gobbler’s Knob is not only a historical and traditional landmark in the area, but it is a scenic and inviting event spot for something like this, Donald said. The festival usually sees about 200 people in attendance.
Participating breweries submit bottles of their products prior to the event, and those are separated into flights, Donald said. The festival judges will then decide on the highest ranked beers and ciders, crowning a “best of show” recipient, along with other awards.
Each participating brewery brings numerous samples, Donald said, so altogether the festival offers between 50-60 beer and cider samples.
The idea for Hogtoberfest came about four years ago, since there really wasn’t a craft beer festival or competition around, Donald said. Craft beer festivals tend to be successful events, since people enjoy being able to taste a variety of different homegrown products.
“We provided the opportunity for regional craft breweries to compete and gave them an outlet to showcase their beers,” she said. “The home brew competition is a unique aspect to have in our area.”
Punxsutawney sees breweries from a variety of different areas, such as Penn Brewery, Southern Tier and Threadbare Ciderhouse and Meadery – which are all from Pittsburgh – Glenwood Beer Distributors from Erie and Laurel Highlands Meadery from Irwin.
Certain vendors have returned each year and been strong supporters, such as Straub Brewery from St. Marys and the Clarion River Brewery of Clarion.
Other attending vendors include Doc G’s and Boxcar Brew Works of DuBois and St. Marys Beverage.
“This gives people a unique experience, since they are where Groundhog Day actually takes place,” Donald said. “Gobbler’s Knob is friendly, warm and inviting place, and it makes for a great atmosphere.”
Food is included in the admission price, Donald said, offering tasty plates from places like Brody’s BBQ in Punxsutawney. The price also incorporates a tasting glass and live entertainment.
For tickets, visit www.groundhog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.