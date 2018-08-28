DuBOIS — Edible cookie dough — the latest food trend taking over metropolitan areas such as New York City — has come to downtown DuBois.
Lifelong DuBois resident Brenda Bennett opened the doors of her Crazy Dough shop, devoted to this unique sweet treat that’s perfectly safe to eat, on July 9 after coming across the idea on Facebook.
“My husband, Thomas, and I have been married almost 18 years and for that many years we dabbled back and forth, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s open this,’” Bennett recalled.
One day, she stumbled across the concept of cookie dough stores and it caught her attention.
“It was like somebody hit me on the head. I said, ‘Tom, let’s do this.’ He goes, ‘Ah.’ It’s usually when I say, ‘Let’s do this,’ we usually let it roll off our tongue so we can keep going,” Bennett said.
“This wouldn’t leave me alone. For five months, I tortured my husband,” Bennett joked. “When he realized I wasn’t going to let it go, he said, ‘Ok, let’s do something about it.’”
Prior to opening the shop, Bennett experimented with different recipes to make the cookie dough her own.
The reason the product is safe is because it is eggless and made with heat-treated flour, said Bennett.
“Mine is unique because I use vegan unsalted butter. I just like the fluffiness it adds,” she said.
Currently, she sells nine flavors, four that are vegan-friendly, including classic chocolate chip (the most popular), chocolate peanut butter, pistachio, caramel pecan, snickerdoodle, sugar cookie, chocolate chunk, chocolate peanut butter chip and breaktime, which has a little bit of everything.
Bennett said when people come into her shop, they are surprised she allows them to sample all the cookie dough before they make their final selection.
“I don’t want them to get a bowl of a flavor they don’t like,” she said. “They can mix the flavors as well,” she added.
The response from customers has been overwhelmingly supportive, Bennett said.
“When people come up to my cookie dough bar, I love their reaction because I created something great that I’ve always wanted to do. And their reaction is amazing,” Bennett said.
Her husband, she said, is very proud of her.
“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be open because you need someone who stands behind you 100 percent,” she said, noting he remodeled the 80-square-foot space where her shop is located.
Since the shop, located at 3 W. Long Ave., opened, Bennett said she has gone from a mixer that could make 9 dozen batches of cookie dough at a time to one that can make 27 dozen at a time.
“It could be bigger, but I’m happy with that. Last night, I made 348 dozen, that’ll probably be gone in two days,” she said.
A care nurse by day for 17 years, Bennett works at Christ The King Manor and then goes to her shop in the evening to relieve her primary employee, Olivia Kline. The shop is open from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays in the future, she hopes to be open for people who want to rent out a room to have birthday parties or showers. Sometimes her daughter, Emily, also helps her out by working in the store as well.
For more information, visit the Crazy Dough website on Facebook.
