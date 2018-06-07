DuBOIS — A team of relatives and friends in DuBois have kept success and high-quality cabinetry products a family tradition over the years.
Creative Cabinetry is owned by Bob Wells and Tony Marchioni, with Armond Marchioni and Lou Wells as their employees.
Both Tony and Bob worked in the coal industry for many years, deciding to go into business for themselves when that business declined. There is a need for custom-made cabinetry products in the area, and the business has since expanded, doing both local projects and shipping out-of-state as well.
For 18 years, the two have focused on providing custom-made and industrial cabinetry products for businesses, such as healthcare agencies, nursing homes and retail stores. Each item is made according to an architectural blueprint, helping them to match and compare with different elevations.
“There is a lot to it, and it makes what we do unique,” Tony said. “It’s all custom built, nothing is standard.”
Located in a large warehouse on Aspen Way in DuBois, the company is stocked with various wood working products and modern equipment, such as sliding table saws, routers, jointers, and wood finishing products — stains, varnishes and clear coatings.
Looking around the facility, one sees anything from a custom-made nurses’ station for a hospital to cabinets for a retail location.
Lou, who is Bob’s son, said the job is never boring because each assignment is specialized.
“You don’t do the same thing every day — every cabinet is different,” he said.
Over the years, the location of the company has doubled in size in order to keep up with the workload, but the firm has had trouble finding qualified employees, since not many places teach cabinetry and finishing locally. There is a need for the specialized woodworking, though, and for technicians trained in the field.
It has been helpful working with people with whom the owners are familiar, since they know they share the same values and work ethic when it comes to the quality of the product, Bob said.
“We have all known each other our whole lives — we grew up together,” Tony said. “We all work hard and we are involved in every aspect of the work.”
For more information, call 814-372-2063.
