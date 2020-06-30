DuBOIS — Two crematory units — one for human cremation and the other for pet cremation — were delivered Monday to the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc., located at 1312 Chestnut Ave., in Sandy Township.
The pet crematory is a first for the DuBois area, according to owner Dennis Adamson, who said his decision to build the 30-foot-by-50-foot addition and install his own crematory was based on cremation growth trends.
The equipment was transported on two flat bed tractor trailers from Matthews Environmental Solutions of Apopka, Fla. One was a Power Pak I, a 12-ton crematory unit for human cremation, while the other was an IEB-16 unit for pet cremation, weighing 9 tons. Also delivered were four stack pipes which will carry emissions to the outside of the building along with other pieces.
Steighner Crane Services Inc., of Butler, offloaded the crematory units and moved them into the newly built addition, which was constructed by Community Wide Construction, of Reynoldsville. A 40-foot-by-40-foot reception hall was also added to the funeral chapel in addition to 20 more parking spaces.
A refrigeration unit will be delivered at a later date, Adamson said. According to state law, a 24-hour waiting period is required before the deceased can be cremated. The refrigeration unit allows the deceased to be kept safely on premises until the waiting period has passed.
The crematory is expected to be operational by mid-July and will be operated by Adamson and his wife, Rena Adamson, who both recently received cremator operating training.
In 2018, the U.S. cremation rate was 53.1 percent, according to the website of the Cremation Association of North America (CANA). By 2023, the U.S. cremation rate is projected to reach 59.4 percent, the website said.
Part of the reason why people choose cremation is because it is less expensive, said Adamson.
“But then a lot of people don’t have somewhere they call home,” he said.
More of the United States population has chosen to roam across the country and around the world, states the CANA website.
“Many have loosened their connections to their geographic origins and increased their exposure to new traditions,” according to the website. “Conversely, there are significant portions of the population who are rooted to their hometowns and remain deeply connected to the traditions they grew up with.”
With the addition of a crematory, Adamson said he is proud to offer this service to the people served by the funeral home.
“Now their loved ones will never leave our care,” said Adamson.
Funeral homes without an onsite crematory typically have had to transport a deceased person to a crematory elsewhere.
The decision to include a pet cremation unit was made, said Adamson, because it’s something that’s needed in the area.
“People are waiting two, three weeks for their pet remains to come back,” said Adamson.
Born and raised in DuBois, Adamson has more than 37 years of experience in funeral service.