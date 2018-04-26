CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man who was found with crystal meth and a large amount of cash during a DUI stop had all charges bound over to court at a preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Robert Lee Miller Jr., 47, of Clearfield is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felonies; deal in, procurement of unlawful act/intent to promote — a felony of the first degree; DUI-controlled substance –impaired ability –1st offense; intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered; intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, which is a summary offense.
Clearfield Borough Police Officer Daniel Podliski testified that on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., he was on patrol when he saw Miller’s truck parked in the CVS parking lot. Knowing Miller’s driver’s license is suspended, Podliski said he waited to see if Miller would drive the vehicle. About a minute or two later, Miller exited the CVS, got into his truck and began to drive.
Miller then spotted the patrol car and attempted to exit the parking lot the wrong way through the entrance. Podliski initiated a traffic stop and noticed Miller has signs of impairment. He said Miller was sweating profusely and had bloodshot eyes. Miller agreed to field sobriety tests, which he did not pass. Miller was then arrested and was searched. Podliski said inside Miller’s wallet he found $4,500 in cash in $100 bills and a red straw suspected of being drug paraphernalia.
Assistant Chief Gregory Neeper arrived on scene and Neeper searched Miller’s vehicle.
Podliski said he transported Miller to the state police barracks in Woodland for a drug recognition test, and the state police concluded Miller was under the influence of stimulants.
Miller was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw, but Miller refused the procedure.
Neeper testified that he was notified by Podliski that he stopped Miller for driving with a suspended license and Neeper said he arrived on scene prior to the field sobriety tests.
Neeper said he was the cover officer while Podliski was the contact officer and said he watched Podliski as he administered the field sobriety tests and search of his person. Neeper said Miller was also a suspect in a recent burglary where a neighbor of Miller’s had a safe stolen containing $10,000 in $100 bills. Neeper said he believes the $4,500 in $100 bills in Miller’s wallet is a portion of the stolen money.
Neeper said he searched Miller’s vehicle and found what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia hidden inside two cigarette packs. Laboratory testing revealed there was 10.38 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of pentylone, a controlled stimulant.
Also, during the burglary investigation, Neeper said a cell phone was found in the victim’s residence right next to where the stolen safe was. Neeper said he examined the cell phone and determined it belonged to Miller. A search warrant was obtained on the cell phone and they discovered numerous text messages regarding drug transactions.
When interviewed, Miller admitted that was his cell phone, Neeper said. Miller said he knew he lost the phone but said he thought he lost it somewhere outside.
During closing arguments, attorney Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office argued that the two drug delivery charges be thrown out because the commonwealth did not establish that the drugs were for distribution and not for personal use. She also asked that the DUI grading be changed because Podliski couldn’t remember Miller’s exact words when he refused the blood draw.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Chavez argued that the text messages and the drugs found in the vehicle prove that Miller was selling drugs.
Morris said the amount of drugs found in the vehicle is large enough that it could be reasonably concluded that Miller was using it for sale and this is a question for trial and bound over all charges to court.
Nedza then asked for bail to be reduced so Miller can be released from jail. She said his family lives in the area and Miller works as a landscaper and this is a busy time of year for him. Neeper testified that Miller was wanted for several months before they could catch him and Chavez said Miller had warrants for his arrest in Centre County, noting that Miller has an extensive prior criminal record.
Morris kept bail at $100,000 monetary due to Miller’s history of not responding.
