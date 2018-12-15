CLEARFIELD — A hearing was held Friday for Denny Bailey, 38, of Woodland, who is accused of murder, arson and possessing an illegal firearm on motions to continue the trials.
Bailey is being charged in three separate cases with the trial on the firearms charge scheduled to start on Monday. Bailey’s court appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, requested a continuance saying the firearms trial should be after the homicide trial and is asking for a continuance until next October. Ryan and said the commonwealth isn’t opposed to his motion.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said the commonwealth is “ready to go” on the firearms trial but said Ryan is correct that this trial should be after the homicide trial because if Bailey takes the stand in his own defense next week, it would allow the commonwealth to cross examine him and his testimony could be used against him in the murder trial.
For similar reasons, Ryan asked for the arson case be continued to October as well and Shaw did not oppose the motion.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammmerman approved the motions to continue and set scheduled the cases for jury selection on Oct. 3.
Ryan also asked for a motion to continue on the homicide case, saying he doesn’t have enough time to prepare for the trial scheduled for March. He said he could file a more detailed motion if the court wished. Ammerman said they still have time and asked Ryan to submit a more detailed motion on why the trial should be delayed and gave him 20 days to do so.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey, are accused of luring Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville, into a wooded area in Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup and stabbing him to death. Anderson’s body was then allegedly burned before the two fled the scene and returned home in Woodland that Bailey shared with Chantell R. Demi, 27.
Demi then helped dispose of the murder weapons and she later assisted in the burning of the SUV that Bailey and Tew had taken to the murder scene.
Demi has since accepted a guilty plea to criminal conspiracy-criminal homicide and is expected to serve a minimum of 20-40 years in prison — according to a previous article in The Progress — and awaits sentencing.
Demi was pulled over in Bailey’s mother’s vehicle on Aug. 31, 2017 in Clearfield Borough. Inside the vehicle was a Smith and Wesson revolver and Demi didn’t have a valid carry permit. Also found in the vehicle were drug paraphernalia — including a digital scale, stamp baggies, latex gloves and pills packaged for sale.
Demi said she didn’t know the firearm and drugs were in the car.
On Sept. 15, Bailey was interviewed by state police and he admitted the revolver was his and he didn’t have a permit to carry it since he was a convicted felon.
Bailey is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
