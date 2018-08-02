CLEARFIELD — A Bigler Township couple accused of torturing adopted children waived their right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Timothy D. Krause, 52, and Barbara J. Krause, 50, of 323 Atlantic Ave., Houtzdale, Bigler Township, are charged with 44 child abuse related counts each, including six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of conspiracy-aggravated assault — which are felonies of the first degree; 12 counts of endangering the welfare of children/conspiracy-endangering the welfare of children — which are felonies of the third degree; two counts of simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats, all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the couple subjected the children to physical and mental abuse since 2011. The victims are a 15-year-old male, two 14-year-old males, a 13-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 12-year-old male.
All six children were found to be malnourished. They were also home schooled and were found to be one to two years behind academically.
The children were interviewed by the state police at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center and they reported they were repeatedly beaten with sticks, punched and slapped on various places on their body, including head, face, and rear end, bitten by dogs, forced to perform physical exercises for hours and had food withheld for up to a day and a half for failing to complete their chores.
The children also said their parents would also threaten to kill them with a gun and an ax and often used abusive language against them.
The beatings/dog bites would often cause lumps on their heads or bleeding and abscesses on other parts of their body, and they were not given medical treatment for their injuries.
The children had multiple scars visible on various parts of their bodies, including their backs, chest, legs, rear end, arms and legs, according to police.
All six children were forced to sleep in one bedroom in a three-bedroom house and two of the children had to sleep on thin mats on the floor.
The six children were examined and interviewed at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by Dr. Pat Bruno on March 19-20 and he determined “with a reasonable degree of medical certainty that the children were physically abused and tortured by their parents.”
Glass set bail at $5,000 unsecured.
Barbara Krause is represented by Robert J. Freeman of Ebensburg and Timothy Krause is represented by Thomas P. Leiden of Ebensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.