BROCKWAY — After reports of drivers ignoring a school bus’s flashing lights, the Brockway Police Department spent time during January keeping an eye on bus safety.
The request was received during the first week of January, police reports show. The main problem areas are around Seventh Avenue or Pershing Avenue by the train tracks.
Officers observed several bus stops to see if motorists would ignore the school bus. In those instances, there were no violations.
“Normally, bus drivers see that people aren’t stopping and report it,” Brockway Police Chief Terry Young said. “The worst right now is Pershing Avenue by the tracks. People are driving distracted. They’re checking their cell phones or just not paying attention and miss the flashing red lights.”
Chief Young reminded motorists to pay attention while driving and to keep an eye out for stopped buses.
Alarms Activated
Officers also responded to several activated alarms in the borough during the month of January.
In the first week of January, officers went to two separate alarm calls from the same building. The building was secure. A week later, officers went to the Brockway Area Historical Society, but that, too, was a false alarm.
“These systems are very sensitive,” Chief Young said. “False alarms do happen.”
Another false alarm occurred, but this one was human error. The caller, reacting negatively to a new medication, thought people had broken into the residence and had run upstairs. Officers arrived and found no one else in the house.
In addition, a resident called the police to report a trespassing incident on Broad Street. The trespasser was not in the residence but talking to the caller’s mother through the door.
Automobile Damaged
Early in January, someone smashed the driver’s side window of a car on Bond Street. The window reportedly was broken with a glass bottle. Police collected the bottle to help aid in the investigation.
Alcohol and Drug Abuse
Officers stopped at Sheets during the week of Jan. 20 to find a Kersey man passed out in the Sheetz bathroom. The man was cleared by Brockway Ambulance and cited for public drunkenness and underage drinking.
A traffic stop during the week of Jan. 6 resulted in officers finding small amounts of marijuana. Both occupants of the vehicle were charged.
Reports of Assault and Harassment
In the week of Jan. 13, police responded to a call on Ninth Avenue for an assault. A known male injured a female in the residence, and the male was charged with assault. Officers also responded to a possible assault on Main Street, but they were unable to find any evidence of an assault at that time. During this time, officers also went to Broad Street to investigate a call for harassment by communication.
During the week of Jan. 20, officers were called to talk to a parent and a child about harassment that the child suffered at school. The officers reported that the problem would be handled at the school.
A last call for harassment in January came in from Kearney Road. When officers got on the scene, they determined that it was a domestic argument and not assault or harassment.
Officers Helping Out
During the month of January, officers also provided assistance to the residents of Brockway.
On an especially cold day, officers were alerted to a female walking in the bad weather. An officer gave the woman a courtesy ride home.
A student at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School had locked keys in a car. Officers were able to help unlock the car.
A non-reportable crash at Evergreen and Main Street gave an officer a chance to give out accident information exchange sheets. Both cars were drivable.
Loud neighbors needed to be quieted down, so officers knocked on the door of the apartment and asked the residents to settle in for the night.
A report of a recklessly driven truck on its way to Brockway had officers locate the vehicle and follow it through town to make sure it adhered to the speed limit.
On three separate occasions, the department was able to assist Brockway Ambulance on calls.
