BROOKVILLE — The plot of a Brookville man who allegedly planned to beat and tie up people to steal drugs and cash was foiled by a man he thought was his accomplice.
David P. Long, 22, 1226 Hunters Grove Road, Brookville, is charged by Brookville police with robbery, criminal attempt, and criminal solicitation.
Charges were filed Saturday with District Judge Gregory Bazylak of Brookville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Chad Wiant contacted police saying that he was contacted by Long and was asked to travel to Clearfield to rob a person of a pound of marijuana and $7,000 cash.
Wiant said Long’s plan was to break into the residence, zip tie the people inside, and take the money and drugs.
On Saturday, with the help of the Brockway Police Department, Brookville police, state police, and the Jefferson County District Attorney, police wire tapped Wiant with his consent.
He met with Long, strapped with a recording device, however when police lost the signal they pulled the vehicle over and found black beanies, gloves, zip ties, bandanas, a baseball bat, and rubber gloves.
When Long was interviewed by police, he said that Wiant agreed to help him with the robbery and then police say that Long divulged his plan to them — to kick the door in, smash the residents face against something, tie their hands, and take the drugs.
Long was arraigned and remanded to Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $50,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is slated for 11:45 a.m. May 1 at Bazylak’s office in Brookville.
