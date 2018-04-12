CLEARFIELD — Three defendants accused of participating in the murder of Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.
Denny Scott Bailey, 38, of Woodland; Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey; and Chantell Renee Demi, 26, of Woodland, had all charges bound over to court.
Tew and Bailey are each charged with criminal homicide, kidnap to inflict injury/terror; aggravated assault; criminal conspiracy-criminal homicide; criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault; criminal conspiracy kidnap to inflict injury/terror; aggravated assault; tamper with/fabricate evidence; abuse of a corpse; two counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Bailey is also charged in a second case with criminal conspiracy-engage in reckless burning or exploding-property value exceeds $5,000 or automobile/place; criminal conspiracy-tamper with/fabricate evidence.
Demi is charged with criminal conspiracy-criminal homicide; criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault; criminal conspiracy-kidnap to inflict injury/terror; criminal conspiracy-abuse of corpse; and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
She is also charged with reckless burning or exploding; criminal conspiracy-reckless burning or exploding and tamper/fabricate evidence.
Tew waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a combined preliminary hearing was held for Bailey and Demi before a packed hearing room at the Clearfield County Jail.
Trooper Dave Patrick, criminal investigator at the Clearfield Barracks, testified that Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police asked the state police for assistance in locating Anderson, who was reported missing on Aug. 22.
He said Kelly had identified several people who said they heard Anderson was murdered and Tew and his boss Bailey were involved.
The state police took over the investigation the next day on Aug. 29 and Tew was picked up and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on a bench warrant from the Clearfield Borough police.
Tew was interviewed and he admitted to participating in the murder of Anderson. He said Bailey was upset with Anderson, saying he had “disrespected” him by messing around with his girlfriend Demi. Patrick said it was his understanding that Bailey was jealous of Anderson because he believed Anderson was romantically involved with Demi.
Tew said Bailey told him that Anderson had “snitched” on him (Tew) to the police about a burglary they had committed.
Tew said the plan was to take Anderson into the woods, tie him up, beat him and scare him.
Anderson, Tew and Bailey were allegedly involved in the sale of illegal drugs and they told Anderson they had to go into the woods to get a “package.”
Patrick said Tew told him they drove to a remote location in a Ford Explorer owned by Bailey’s mother. They then parked and walked into the woods. Tew said he waited at the bottom of the hill while Bailey and Anderson walked to the top.
Eventually, Tew said he walked up to where they were and saw Anderson and Bailey fighting. Tew said he grabbed Anderson and put him in a “sleeper hold” and Bailey then punched Anderson in the face with brass knuckles.
Tew said he let Anderson go and he fell to the ground, where Bailey and Anderson continued to struggle on the ground in some some briers. He said Bailey then held a knife to Anderson and asked Tew to pull his arm to slash Anderson, but Tew said he refused so Bailey slashed Anderson himself. Bailey then got on Anderson’s back and stabbed him several more times.
Tew said Bailey was enraged and “flipping out” and repeatedly stabbed Anderson in the back. Tew said Bailey then demanded that he stab Anderson as well or he would kill him so Tew stabbed Anderson two or three times in the back of his shoulder.
Bailey then poured gasoline on Anderson’s body and set it on fire.
Afterwards, they went back to Bailey and Demi’s home in Woodland where they burned their clothes and cleaned themselves with bleach with the assistance of Demi.
Tew then led the state police to the remote location in Pike Township where they found Anderson’s remains.
Bailey was interviewed and Patrick said he gave a similar account as Tew except that Bailey said that after he struck Anderson with the brass knuckles, Anderson threw Bailey to the ground. Bailey said he was dazed but remembers seeing Tew stab Anderson several times in his torso area.
Bailey said Tew then poured gasoline on the body and set it on fire.
Bailey also said he buried the weapons behind his home in Woodland. Bailey showed police where he buried the weapons and they recovered a set of brass knuckles, which was also found with a knife and a machete.
Patrick testified that they interviewed Demi several times as well. She said that Bailey was mad at Anderson for disrespecting him and came up with a plan to take Anderson out to the woods, tie him up and beat him. She went to the Dollar Store and purchased the duct tape and plastic bags that would be used in abducting Anderson.
She also suggested the location, as it was property owned by her uncle.
Patrick said Demi told him that after the murder, Bailey told her that he had stabbed Anderson multiple times. She said Bailey told her he made Anderson suffer and Anderson had fought for his life.
Sometime between Sept. 6-8 Demi said Bailey told her to get rid of the Ford Explorer by making it go “kaboom.” Bailey told her to have Joe Ralston, 38, of Curwensville, assist her.
Demi said she went to Curwensville, retrieved the Ford Explorer and spray painted it black. She and Ralston then took the vehicle to a remote location in Lawrence Township, put it up on blocks and set it on fire.
During their last interview Patrick said Demi told him she knew the plan was to kill Anderson in the woods.
Also testifying were Chief Kelly, Tpr. Adam Gibson and Mike Morris, who was the coroner at the time of the incident.
Bailey was represented by court-appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville; Demi was represented by court-appointed attorney Heather Bozovich of Clearfield and Tew is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office.
Judge Ireland presided over the case because Magisterial District Judge James Glass had a conflict of interest. Glass was formerly was a member of the Lawrence Township Police Department and he was involved in a previous case involving Bailey.
All three defendants are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
