CLEARFIELD — Donald J. Wise, 29, of Williamsburg, who was found with two stolen handguns, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Wise is charged with two counts each of possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property — all felonies of the second degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.
On Sept. 1, state troopers and Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to the Bigler Mini Mart for a report of someone parked in the parking lot who was in possession of a stolen handgun.
Upon arrival, police made contact with Wise and he was found with two stolen handguns. Wise is also a convicted felon and is not permitted to have firearms.
Wise was also found with other people’s identification cards and financial cards. He also had a bag of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Wise is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Wise was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office.
