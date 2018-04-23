Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 54F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.