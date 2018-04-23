CLEARFIELD — Joseph C. Ralston III, 38, of Curwensville, who is accused of participating in the burning of a vehicle used in the murder of Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville, had all charges bound over to court following preliminary hearings Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Ralston is charged with reckless burning or exploding – automobile and criminal conspiracy – reckless burning or exploding, both of which are felonies of the third degree; and tamper with/fabricate evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Last August, Denny Scott Bailey, 38, of Woodland and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey allegedly drove Anderson in a 2005 SUV, owned by Bailey’s mother, to a wooded location in Pike Township under the pretense of a drug pickup. Once there, the two stabbed Anderson to death and set his body on fire.
The two allegedly killed Anderson because Bailey thought he was romantically involved with his girlfriend, and Tew believed Anderson had “snitched” on him about a burglary.
The two then returned to the home of Bailey and his girlfriend, Chantell Renee Demi, 26, in Woodland where Demi allegedly assisted them in discarding their clothes.
Bailey is also facing charges for her involvement in the incident.
Under direct questioning by Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr., Clearfield-based state police Trooper Dave Patrick testified that he interviewed Demi and she said in early September she contacted Ralson and asked him to help her get rid of the vehicle because it had blood inside of it.
Ralston agreed and they met in Curwensville, they then took the SUV to a remote location in Lawrence Township where they put the vehicle on blocks, removed the tires, battery and cables, and paperwork from the vehicle. She said Ralston told her to cut the seats and she poured lighter fluid on the vehicle and Raltson set it on fire.
Patrick said he then interviewed Ralston twice on Sept. 23 and Oct. 3. Initially, Ralson denied any involvement but eventually he admitted to the crime. He gave a similar story as Demi except that Ralston said Demi had lit the fire, not him.
Patrick said the tires and battery were removed from the vehicle because Ralston wanted them.
During cross-examination by Ralston’s attorney, Michael E. Waltman of Pittsburgh, Waltman asked if Ralston specifically if he knew the vehicle was involved in a murder.
“He did say he knew,” Patrick said.
Waltman also asked if Ralston knew they were going to burn the vehicle. Patrick said he didn’t remember Ralston’s exact words, but said Ralston knew they were going to get rid of the vehicle.
Patrick did say both interviews with Ralston and all but one of the interviews with Demi were recorded with sound only, no video.
During closing arguments, Waltman argued that the charges be thrown out because Demi is charged as an accomplice in a murder and is unlikely to testify at trial in this case.
Shaw disagreed and said it is a straightforward case and would let the evidence speak for itself.
Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland bound over all charges to court.
Waltman asked that Ralston’s bail be lowered from $100,000 monetary, saying he has strong ties to the community, he voluntarily gave himself up last Wednesday and cooperated with police.
Shaw disagreed and said Ralston was wanted for weeks before he surrendered and didn’t give himself up until police were closing in on him. Ireland kept bail at $100,000 and said Waltman can appeal it downtown to the Court of Common Pleas if he wishes.
