Christmas Eve fire in Madera ruled arson

MADERA — A Christmas Eve blaze that destroyed a vacant Madera residence has been ruled arson.
The home at 345 Lynn St. was investigated Monday after the fire was extinguished by both state police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart and the Madera Vol. Fire Co.
Madera Vol. Fire Co. Chief Dwayne DeLattre reported crews were called at approximately 6:30 p.m. Assisting Madera were volunteer firefighters from Houtzdale, Ramey, Glen Hope and Coalport fire companies. Morris Township Fire Co. was on standby at Madera Firehall.
DeLattre said companies remained on scene for approximately two hours although Madera Fire Co. officials waited for the state police Fire Marshal to arrive.
DeLattre said there were no reported injuries.
The home, owned by Michael McCracken, 33, was unoccupied and there was no electricity connected to the structure.
“That immediately makes it suspicious,” DeLattre said.
The fire marshal estimated damage at $40,000. The home was not insured.
DeLattre said firefighters encountered no issues when putting out the fire, noting there was a good water supply to the scene.
“I appreciate everyone coming out even though it was Christmas Eve,” DeLattre said.
An investigation of the fire continues.
