CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner has issued a warning to residents about a telephone scam that is circulating in the area.
In the scam, an individual falsely claiming to be “Deputy Sheriff Brooks” is requesting area residents to respond to the courthouse and register for various court-related matters.
Churner requests all such calls related to “Deputy Brooks” be ignored. It is recommended that any questionable calls received can be confirmed by re-contacting the courthouse at 765-2641.
