CLEARFIELD — Kenja K. Tew, 22, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and delivery charges and was sentenced to serve seven months to three years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Tew pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — an ungraded felony; criminal use of a communication facility — a felony of the third degree; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
In addition to the jail time, Tew was given one year of consecutive probation and was fined $1 plus court costs on each count.
Due to his guilty plea, Cherry also revoked Tew’s probation and he was re-sentenced on a simple assault charge to serve nine months to two years in state prison to be served consecutive to his previous sentence, giving Tew a total of 16 months to five years in state prison.
Tew was also re-sentenced on two misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking charges to nine months to two years in state prison to be served concurrent with the previous sentences.
According to the criminal complaints, on Aug. 30, Tew was picked up in Curwensville by state police on an arrest warrant and Tew was found with three grams of marijuana and a pipe.
Tew was transported to the barracks to be interviewed. During the interview Tew said he would sell marijuana for $5-$15 per bag or whatever he could get and was intending to sell the marijuana he was found with.
He said he would contact people via Facebook on his iPhone to sell the marijuana.
Also on July 8, Clearfield Borough Police stopped a vehicle on N. 4th Street for a malfunctioning muffler. Tew was a passenger in the vehicle and was intoxicated. Tew admitted to smoking marijuana.
Tew was on probation at the time and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he was found with a bag of suspected marijuana.
