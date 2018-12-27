CLEARFIELD — Christopher Adam Luce, 31, of Park Avenue Extension, Clearfield who is accused of assaulting a woman as well as delivery of controlled substances, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 18, Lawrence Township police responded to the Super 8 motel for a domestic dispute. Luce had reportedly assaulted the victim with a knife.
Police spoke with the victim who said she and Luce got in an argument in their hotel room when he threw her on the bed, held her down and pressed a large knife against her neck and said he would “end her.”
Police observed a long red indentation on her chest that appeared to be caused by a blade pressed against it as well as other injuries.
She said she was able to get away and fled into the bathroom. He followed her and elbowed her in the nose.
He then said if she called the police he would kill her and kill himself.
Police discovered Luce had fled out the back door. Inside the room, police found drug paraphernalia, several bags of marijuana, a chainsaw that appeared to be stolen, packaging materials, a scale and unknown controlled substances.
The victim said the items belonged to Luce and said he was selling controlled substances.
Luce is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, and intentional possession of controlled substances — both are ungraded felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor; terroristic threats — a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Luce was arrested the next day. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.