A Susquehanna Veterinary Clinic veterinarian who was charged with illegally obtaining narcotic painkillers waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Dr. Jesse E. Shirey, 42, of St. Marys is charged with procure for self/other drug by fraud, an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in September 2018 an agent with the state Attorney General's Office recevied a complaint about Shirey taking 1,000 tablets of Tramadol home from the clinic.
Tramadol is a narcotic and is a Schedule IV controlled substance.
On March 11, federal Drug Enforcement Agents and agents from the state attorney general's office conducted an inspection of the clinic.
It was determined Shirey was signing out Tramadol regularly, sometimes multiple 1,000 count bottles at a time, under his name and not using a pet's name.
It was discovered the Tramadol was ordered for the clinic from Patterson Veterinary Supply Inc. under Shirey's name and DEA number.
Agents issued a subpoena of records from Patterson Veterinary Supply for all orders of Tramadol between March 11, 2017, and March 11, 2019, and determined the clinic received 32,719 Tramadol tablets and a review of the clinic's dispensing logs showed the clinic only dispensed 13,257 Tramadol tablets.
Investigators compared the records and determined about 19,461 Tramadol tablets were unaccounted for.
Shirey was represented by attorney Jenni Henley Chavis of Harrisburg; the commonwealth was represented by Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.