PITTSBURGH — Two DuBois residents have been sentenced in federal court to time served and one year of supervised release on their convictions of conspiracy to commit mail theft and mail theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on both David E. Moore, 27, and Joshua J. Frantz, 26. Both defendants were in custody pending sentencing. Moore served four months in prison and Frantz served seven months in prison.
According to information presented to the court, between February 2016 and March 2016, cousins, Joshua J. Frantz and David E. Moore, Jr., agreed to and did steal mail from mail receptacles located at an apartment complex at 122 W. Washington Ave., DuBois. The court was further advised that on at least 11 occasions, one or both of the defendants were captured on surveillance video either stealing attempting to steal mail from the mail receptacles. Specifically, on March 7, 2016, Frantz and Moore were both observed by way of surveillance footage around 2:21 a.m. opening mail receptacles and looking into them for mail.
Moore was seen taking mail out of a receptacle and placing it inside of his winter jacket. Both defendants were then observed exiting the building. Based upon the statements by the defendants, investigators learned that it was Frantz’s idea to steal the mail; however, Moore continued to steal mail even after Frantz was in custody for another matter. More than 60 individuals had mail stolen from their receptacles as a result of the mail theft conspiracy.
Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the DuBois Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Moore and Frantz.