BROOKVILLE – Two former Brockway residents have been charged after a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a child, according to a press release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Burkett announced that Justin Luicus Ratzel, 31, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 28, both formerly of Brockway, have been charged with various counts of rape of a child, sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
According to the release, the charges stem from an investigation that started in February 2020 with a tip being received that someone had uploaded and transmitted a video containing child pornography through Facebook Messenger. As a result of the tip, Trooper Robert Whyel of the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force was able to identify Ratzel as the person who allegedly uploaded and transmitted the video.
During the investigation, a video was discovered which allegedly depicted Ratzel engaging in a sexual act with a 5-year-old child. The investigation also revealed that Jeffrey was reportedly present during the act and videotaped it on her cell phone, according to the release.
State police also identified another juvenile who later reported that Ratzel allegedly engaged in a sexual act with them as well, the release said.
“The Commonwealth’s claim in this case is that Ratzel conspired and agreed with Jeffrey to sexually abuse [a 5-year-old] and to videotape the same,” Burkett said. “I thank and commend Trooper Robert Whyel for his hard work and determination on this case. I also thank Cpl. Bernard Novak, also of the Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force for his work on the case as well as Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and Western PA Cares for Kids. This is a team that is fully invested in the mission of protecting children as the most vulnerable among us.”
Burkett said the investigation is ongoing and that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Ratzel and Jeffrey are both in Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post bail, according to online court documents. Jeffrey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 10 and Ratzel has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.