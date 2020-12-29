KARTHAUS — More details have become available stemming from the 12-hour standoff that resulted in the arrest of a Karthaus man on Christmas morning.
Clearfield-based state police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township on Christmas Eve and remained on scene until Christmas morning when the situation was resolved.
According to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office on Dec. 25, Clearfield-based state police interviewed a Karthaus woman on Dec. 24 who stated that Shannon D. Quick, 46, who lived with her, threatened to “pound her face in” and also threatened to shoot her in the past few days. The victim told police that she had not been able to sleep for four consecutive days in fear that Quick would beat her up or kill her.
At that point, police issued a warrant for Quick’s arrest.
Later on the day of the interview with the victim, at around 10:30 p.m., the state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township in an attempt to arrest Quick as there was an active arrest warrant and a 302 warrant for him.
A 302 petition is a civil warrant authorized by law enforcement to take an individual to the nearest emergency room for an immediate evaluation against his/her will due to concern of imminent danger.
Additionally, there was a search warrant issued for the residence. SERT was utilizing a tactical vehicle (Bearcat) in order to get Quick from the residence. According to the complaint, state police announced themselves as Pennsylvania State Troopers several times over a PA system.
During this time, Quick was also on a phone line with negotiators, and allegedly made several statements that he was going to kill members of the state police.
A SERT team gathered on the one side of the residence and announced they were going to fire a “bean bag” through a window and instructed Quick to vacate the area. When members fired the bean bag, Quick shot a round from a firearm at four members of the SERT team, according to court documents. Members said they allegedly saw the muzzle flash and saw the bullet strike the ground in front of them.
The standoff eventually resulted in Quick’s arrest and severe damage to the residence, police said.
Quick was charged by state police with homicide-criminal attempt –murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree; and homicide-criminal attempt –criminal homicide; and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment and simple assault — all misdemeanors.
The complaints were filed by state police at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office. Quick was arraigned by Nevling on Dec. 26.
Quick is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 30 at Centralized Court. He is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail on combined $200,000 monetary bail.