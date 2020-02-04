PITTSBURGH — A DuBois resident has been sentenced for health care fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
In March 2019, David James Girardi pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. In connection with the guilty plea, Girardi admitted to committing health care fraud by submitting fraudulent claims to Highmark for six Oxycodone and Hydrocodone prescriptions that Girardi wrote for his wife, but which were in fact intended for his own use.
On Jan. 30, United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Girardi to five years’ probation and six months’ home confinement. Judge Gibson further ordered that Girardi pay a $5,000 fine and restitution to Highmark, Inc.
Assistant United States Attorneys Rachael L. Mamula and Cindy K. Chung prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
The Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Girardi.