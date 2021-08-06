CLEARFIELD — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs at the Clearfield County Fair Wednesday, according to a press release from the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
On Wednesday, Clearfield police received a complaint of suspicious activity that was allegedly occurring in the Expo I building of the Clearfield County Fair, according to the release.
As a result of an investigation, police prepared and executed a search warrant at the suspected booth. The search warrant yielded several items of drug paraphernalia, along with numerous items of controlled substances, police said.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man, who police did not identify in the release, for possession with the intent to deliver and other related charges. No additional information was available by press time.