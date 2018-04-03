ST. MARYS — District Judge Patrick Ford, of DuBois, presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Guilty plea
The following defendant pleaded guilty to charges filed against them.
- Richard Craig Olson, 37, Brookville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic charge. He was ordered to serve one year probation and pay $604.25 in fines and costs.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Craig Joseph Pyne, 26, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one summary traffic charge. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured.
- Cody Aaron Black, 22, Reynoldsville, is charged by DuBois police with making repairs/selling offensive weapons. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured.
- Chicgo Anthony Wayne Callender, 22, Luthersburg, is charged by state police with with DUI and five summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Joseph L. Genetin, 40, Big Run, is charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- In a separate case, Genetin is charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Joshua David Cribbs, 35, Clearfield, is charged by state police with possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a prohibited firearm was withdrawn. Bail is set at $1,000, straight.
- Rebecca Christine Puhala, 38, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Danielle M. Siple, 30, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic charge. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was found to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony Michael Schilling, 25, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with terroristic threats and harassment. He was held to court on a warrant.
Warrant
A warrant was issued for the arrest of the following defendant.
- Brad Richard Butson, 53, Reynoldsville, is charged by Sandy Township police with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and four summary traffic charges.
