DuBOIS — A man has been charged by state police for allegedly throwing his sister out of the car during an argument on Interstate 80.
According to court records, state police were dispatched to I-80 eastbound near mile marker 101.8 for a report of a man who was seen physically removing a woman from the driver’s rear seat and placing her onto the travel lanes of the interstate.
Reporters said the man then re-entered his vehicle and drove away from the scene.
When police arrived, they said they spoke to the victim who said she was forcibly removed from the vehicle by her brother 33-year-old Scott Lee Smith, of 105 Hanes Dr., Unit 65, DuBois, after the two had argued.
Smith told police that he had lost his temper and removed his sister from the car.
Smith is charged by state police with recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and one summary traffic charge.
Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 18 at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
