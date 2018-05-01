DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been charged with “pleasuring himself” in the parking lot of DuBois Mall while watching women walk to their cars after stores closed at night.
Preston Kevin Dover, 41, 217 Circle Road, Country Place, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 25 police were contacted and told that a man has been “hanging out” in the DuBois Mall parking lot area.
Mall security confirmed that multiple reports have been made of a man sitting in an older silver Lincoln Town Car “pleasuring himself” while parked in the area of the main entrance. The women who complained to the mall said the man would park close to their vehicles, making them uncomfortable and watching them as they left from working.
One woman wrote down the license plate number, which, when checked by authorities, returned Dover’s name.
When Dover spoke to police, he said he went to the mall to use the wireless internet at Staples, in response to which police asked if that were the case, why he would park on the other side of the mall.
A reportedly nervous Dover told officers that “he just liked to watch them leave and that is why he was there,” police say.
Police advised Dover he would be charged and forbidden to come onto mall property.
Court records say, Dover “stated that his condition was getting worse and that he has serious medical conditions. Preston tried to use this excuse in the past when he has been arrested,” according to police.
A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 25 at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
