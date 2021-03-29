CLEARFIELD –A DuBois man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault of two juveniles in Clearfield, according to a news release from the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
According to the release, DuBois City police apprehended Jarrod Gesin of DuBois on March 24. He was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail.
The Clearfield Borough Police Department has been investigating the robbery and assault of two juveniles that occurred on March 8, 2021, the release stated. The incident was an isolated incident, and the juveniles were targeted, police said.
As a result of the investigation, Clearfield police issued arrest warrants for Gesin and Jonathan Lippart of Harrisburg.
According to the release, police have not been able to locate Lippart and the warrant is still active. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lippart is asked to contact police.
Both have been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, assault and other related charges, police said.