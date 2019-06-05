JOHNSTOWN — A DuBois resident has been sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison and three years’ supervised release on his conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Vincent L. Ruchlewicz, 58, of 422 1/2 Reams St., DuBois.
According to information presented to the court, on Mar. 1, 2018, Ruchlewicz was found in possession of numerous firearms. On Feb. 28, 2011, he had been convicted in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie L. Haines prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Brady commended the United States Probation Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Ruchlewicz.