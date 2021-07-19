CLEARFIELD –Jeffrey M. Bearer, 40, of DuBois who was found by law enforcement with a large amount of methamphetamines, heroin and cash, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman recently at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Bearer pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all of which are ungraded felonies and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 27 months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Bearer was also on probation at the time of his arrest and Ammerman revoked his probation and re-sentenced him for terroristic threats to serve six months to one year in state prison, consecutive to the previous sentence.
This means Bearer will serve a minimum of 33 months and a maximum of six years in state prison.
Bearer is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Bearer apologized to the court for his actions and said he has been on a self destructive path and is hoping to get back in the right direction.
Bearer was represented by attorney Jeffrey DuBois of DuBois; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on July 9, 2020, a Clearfield County probation officer called city police and requested assistance at 496 Jeffers St., DuBois. Police were told by a the probation officer that they had Bearer who is on probation with them.
The probation officer said he learned Bearer was reportedly in the Poconos and returned with a rental vehicle. Inside there was a large amount of cash — $1,109 — inside the vehicle.
The probation officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found 180 stamp bags of suspected heroin and 19 plastic capsules with a white powder believed to be heroin, according to the affidavit.
In the glove compartment, the probation officer reportedly found two glass pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, one red plastic straw used for snorting, and multiple clear plastic baggies.
On the rear seat, a case containing three clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, two clear plastic baggies with white powder residue, one razor used for cutting the substance, and one glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine were found, the affidavit said.
The items were turned over to the police, who also conducted a search of the vehicle. A wallet was found with $240 in U.S. currency inside. All the currency and drugs were seized by police and placed in an evidence locker.