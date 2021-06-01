DuBOIS –The DuBois City Police Department is investigating a reported physical altercation on Sunday involving a knife where three men were injured and one was flown to Pittsburgh for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the department.
DuBois police did not name anyone involved in the incident in the release.
According to DuBois police, officers were dispatched to a residence on West Washington Avenue Sunday at 5:26 p.m. for a physical assault with a knife.
While units were on their way, they were advised by Clearfield County Control that two men left the residence through the back door and fled the scene, police said.
Upon arrival at West Washington Avenue, officers made contact at the front door with a 28-year-old male resident who had stab wounds to the chest area and cuts to his hands, according to the release. The man was placed on the front porch to await EMS with an officer and other officers cleared the residence. A woman was also at the residence without any injuries, police reported.
The woman told police that the two men who fled the scene, one known and one unknown to her, had entered the residence through the back door, confronted both her and the man inside, and that is when a physical altercation ensued between the three men, according to the release. The two men who allegedly entered the residence then left through the same back door and ran towards Brown Alley, the woman told police.
As officers were on scene at West Washington Avenue, police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for a man who arrived with a stab wound to the neck and multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, the release stated. Officers from the DuBois City Police Department and Sandy Township Police Department responded to Penn Highlands and located an unknown man with multiple injuries, and another 25-year-old man with a small laceration to the hand.
At that point police determined the men at Penn Highlands were connected to the incident on West Washington Avenue, the release stated.
The 25-year-old man with minor hand lacerations was cleared by medical staff and taken into custody for a PFA violation and transported to the DuBois City Police Department. He was later placed into the Clearfield County Jail, police said.
The 28-year-old male resident required more extensive medical treatment and was released from Penn Highlands and questioned by police before being released, according to DuBois police.
The unknown male was stabilized by medical staff at Penn Highlands and then flown to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.