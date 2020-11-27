A New York City man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.
Mustaque Ahmed, 39, of Jamaica, New York City, N.Y. is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony of the second degree; possession of a small amount of marijuana, an ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary traffic offenses of exceed speed limit by 15 mph and failure to use a safety belt.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois-based state police were conducting a stationary patrol on I-80 near mile marker 102 in Sandy Township when a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated the vehicle was allegedly traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone.
State police stopped the vehicle and the driver, Ahmed, reportedly presented a Virginia driver's license, but has a Jamaica, New York City address.
State police ran the license and registration and discovered the vehicle was listed as stolen and Ahmed had warrants out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.
Ahmed was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.