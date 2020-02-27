JOHNSTOWN — A DuBois resident has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 10 years’ supervised release with 12 months home detention on his conviction of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady said this week.
United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Matthew Hutzell, 27, of 115½ East Park Ave., DuBois.
According to information presented to the court, on Oct. 31, 2013, Hutzell knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Brady commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Hutzell.