DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is charged with indecent assault of a toddler, after claiming to have touched the girl as a joke.
Kelda Jessie Smith, 30, 320 W. Long Ave., Apt. 9, DuBois, is charged by DuBois City police with endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and aggravated indecent assault of a child.
According to court records, on Feb. 21, DuBois City police received additional information about the indecent assault of a child during a followup investigation of the allegations against Smith.
Police say a man relayed to them that Smith had admitted to inappropriately touching a three-year-old girl.
When Smith was interviewed by police, she at first denied the sexual contact, but the admitted to touching the girl “as a joke” for a few seconds.
During a forensic interview, the child told officials that Smith had “hurt” her.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 10 a.m. on May 25 at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.