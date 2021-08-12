CLEARFIELD — President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman has revoked supervised bail of Desiri Nikole Bussard, 22, of DuBois for allegedly admitting to using methamphetamine while pregnant.
Bussard is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and was free on $3,000 unsecured supervised bail.
Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III said Bussard violated the conditions of her supervised bail by failing to report as directed, failing to comply with all laws and failing to abstain from controlled substances.
When she was arrested on July 22, she admitted to using methamphetamine on a daily basis, Cross said.
Her court-appointed attorney Joseph Valenza said his client is 22 weeks pregnant and asked that supervised bail be reinstated and she be released from jail so she could seek in-patient drug rehabilitation.
However, Ammerman refused and revoked her supervised bail and reset bail at $50,000 monetary.
“The best thing for the baby is for her to be in jail,” Ammerman said.
The possession with intent to deliver charge stems from a July 9, 2020 incident where mushrooms, heroin and methamphetamine were found in a hotel room in Lawrence Township, according to court documents. Bussard was staying in the hotel with her boyfriend, who was apprehended earlier that day in DuBois after he was reportedly found in a vehicle with a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine and $1,000 in cash.
Hotel staff told police they observed multiple people going into the room at all hours of the night.