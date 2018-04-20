ST. MARYS — An Elk County couple is charged with allegedly selling methamphetamine locally.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police were informed by Smethport Borough police on Feb. 15 that Oscar Christopher Jackson, of 144 Madison St., St. Marys, has been calling and instructing his girlfriend Brittany Ann Glatt, 24, 146 Cross Road, St. Marys, to buy and sell drugs for him while he was incarcerated.
Two days later, a search warrant was granted and served on Glatt’s residence. When raided, Glatt said that Jackson’s safe was in her room inside of a backpack in the closet, police say.
In the safe, police found drug paraphernalia, small plastic baggies with a white powder inside, as well as materials for packaging drugs. In a dresser of the house, police found five rings of which a receipt was only found for two.
In Glatt’s purse, police found 22 plastic baggies with white residue inside and 30 uniformly cut tin foil squares that were unused.
Police say when they interviewed Glatt, she admitted that she was directed by Jackson to sell drugs and collect money for him while he was incarcerated. She said she would put the money in his account so that he could make phone calls and then she would spend the rest on heroin.
In police interviews, after denying the allegations, Jackson admitted that he had bought the meth from someone in Jamestown, N.Y. and asked Glatt to sell it and then stop after that so she didn’t get into trouble with the police.
Glatt is charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful acts, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felony charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 22 at District Judge Mark Jacob’s office in St. Marys.
Jackson, of 144 Madison St., is charged by state police with criminal solicitation, conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful acts, and criminal use of a communication facility, all fellonies. A warrant remains out for his arrest.
