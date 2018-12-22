PITTSBURGH — A resident of Corsica, Jefferson County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.
The 26-count indictment, returned on Dec. 18 and unsealed Friday, named Tammy Laird, 46, as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment presented to the court, from January 2009 through August 2017, while Laird was employed as the Secretary and Treasurer of Corsica Borough, she defrauded the borough of more than $300,000, by issuing checks from the borough’s bank accounts to her father, her husband, and herself, by extracting funds from the borough’s bank accounts to pay personal expenses and credit card bills, and by making personal purchases on the borough’s business account at Staples. To hide her activity, Laird is charged with supplying the Corsica Borough Council and state auditors with altered bank statements and other falsified financial information.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Laird remains on bond pending the resolution of this case.
Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
