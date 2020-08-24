Judge Paul Cherry revoked the probation of former EMA director Joshua James Quigley, 41, of Woodland, and sent him to state prison yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II, Quigley was out on probation when on May 12, Lawrence Township Police found Quigley passed out in a vehicle and arrested him for DUI.
Quigley admitted to using methamphetamine and he tested positive for methamphetamine.
Quigley is also facing federal charges for selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, Mikesell said.
Quigley’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said his client has a number of legal issues and has been in jail since May and asked Cherry to sentence him to a time served sentence.
Cherry revoked Quigley’s probation and re-sentenced him to one to three years in state prison for firearms not to be carried without a license.
Cherry said he sentenced Quigley to state prison because this is his fourth probation violation overall and doesn’t believe Quigley is amenable to county supervision.
“And I believe his drug addiction issues are best dealt with at a state correctional institution,” Cherry said.
According to court documents, Quigley has been incarcerated in the Cambria County Jail on a separate matter since July 22, and participated in the hearing via video teleconference.
Quigley is facing a number of criminal charges in the area — including arson and related charges in Elk County and a burglary and related charges in Lawrence Township.
Quigley was hired as the Clearfield County Director of Emergency Management on May 21, 2007 and he resigned from the position on May 28, 2010 following his arrest for DUI in October of 2009.