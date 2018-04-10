CLEARFIELD — A teen who led police on a high speed chase in the Clearfield area had his parole revoked and was sentenced to state prison.
On Jan. 28, Christian S. Graham, 19, of Clearfield, led state, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police on a high speed chase.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 28, Clearfield-based state police observed a black 1997 Honda Civic driven by Graham traveling north on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township and initiated a traffic stop for speeding and other violations. However, Graham fled at a high rate of speed.
Graham fled on several streets, ending up in Lawrence Township, where he struck a Lawrence Township Police vehicle when officers attempted to stop him before he was taken into custody by state police.
Inside Graham’s vehicle, police found a razor blade, a plastic straw and a half an orange pill.
Graham admitted to police to using Subutex prior to the incident and said he fled from police because he did not have a valid license.
Graham is charged with aggravated assault — a felony of the second degree; recklessly endangering another person and fleeing and attempting to elude police — both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; use/possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor and 35 summary traffic violations.
Graham’s attorney, Steve Johnston of the public defender’s office, said the district attorney’s office has offered him a plea where the aggravated assault charge would be dropped, but he has not accepted it yet.
Because of the new charges, Ammerman revoked Graham’s parole on a 2016 conviction criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and re-sentenced him to serve to one to three years in state prison.
Ammerman said he sentenced him to state prison because this is Graham’s second parole violation and the substantial risk he placed the public during the high speed chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.