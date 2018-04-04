CLEARFIELD — A hearing was held Tuesday in the Clearfield County annex courtroom concerning objections to an amended complaint filed by a former employee of the Clearfield County Clerk of Courts office.
Linda Luce of Clearfield is suing Clearfield County, claiming Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Brian Spencer unlawfully terminated her from her employment. Luce, a county employee from 1990-2017, has filed a lawsuit in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas under the “Whistleblower Law.”
According to Luce’s lawsuit filed July 28, when Spencer assumed the position of prothonotary and clerk of courts on Jan. 2, 2014, he hired his friend Stephen Marshall as deputy prothonotary and clerk of courts.
The complaint notes Marshall received a paycheck and benefits from the county but performed little to no work. Luce said she complained about Marshall’s performance to Spencer, Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, and Director of Human Resources Marianne Sankey as well as the secretary for the Common Pleas Court Judges Fredric J. Ammerman and Paul Cherry.
On Feb. 7, she claims Spencer fired her for making complaints about Marshall’s failure to perform his work duties.
Her lawsuit cites the portion of the Whistleblower Law that states, “Persons not to be discharged – No employee may discharge, threaten or otherwise discriminate or retaliate against an employee regarding the employee’s compensation, terms, conditions, location or privileges of employment because the employee or person acting on behalf of the employee makes a good faith report or is about to report, verbally or in writing, to the employer or appropriate authority an instance of wrongdoing or waste.”
“The firing of the plaintiff for making good faith reports to her superior and to other appropriate county authorities of wrongdoing and waste, constitutes a violation of the above referenced statue,” Luce’s complaint states.
The lawsuit claims the violation of the Whistleblower Law caused Luce to lose past and future income, benefits, and caused her to experience emotional distress.
She claims the county should be liable for her loss in income and benefits as well as compensatory damages for her emotional distress as well as her attorney’s fees and cost of litigation and is asking the court to rule in her favor in an amount in excess of $20,000.
Mary Lou Maierhofer of Hollidaysburg, Clearfield County’s attorney, said Tuesday the Whistleblower law section Luce is claiming as the basis of her case does not apply to Spencer because as prothonotary/clerk of courts, he is elected to the position rather than hired for it and his position is included as part of the county’s judicial system.
“As a county officer he is defined as an elected official and can hire and fire someone with no interference by the Clearfield County Commissioners,” Maierhofer said.
She asked Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany, the specially presiding judge over the case, to make a determination about the complaint otherwise all future arguments would come back to the position of the original complaint and whether Spencer can be held accountable under the law.
Attorney Anthony DeLuca of Pittsburgh said he did not believe the law meant to leave his client without recourse. “The question is where the law is in relationship with the now officers who have been elected who have employees underneath them of a different branch.” He said in a majority of cases where there is a disagreement between a superior and an employee, the employee has an option to transfer to a different job or department.
Maierhofer also told Creany depending on his determination of the appeal there would be substantial cost in both time and expenses to the county as she would dispose those involved in the county’s judicial system to prepare for a trial.
Creany asked whether either side had supplemental briefs to file with him. Maierhofer said she did not. DeLuca said he would filed another amended complaint depending on Creany’s decision on his original amended complaint.
Maierhofer said, “This is a pure case. It needs to be resolved so that the law is clear.” Creany agreed, “This should have clarity, state-wide.”
