Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.