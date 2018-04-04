Yesterday, Clearfield based state police filed charges against three people for the murder of Chase Anderson, 20, of Curwensville and police are searching for a fourth suspect.
Clearfield County District Attorney, William A. Shaw, Jr., identified the Defendants as Denny Scott Bailey, 38, of Woodland; Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey; and Chantell Renee Demi, 26, of Woodland.
“This is absolutely another drug related homicide,” Shaw said in a press conference.
Trooper David Patrick of the Pennsylvania State Police, Woodland Barracks, charged Bailey and Tew with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Demi has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.
Additional charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal conspiracy have been filed against all three defendants.
Following multiple witness interviews, police determined that Anderson was killed by Bailey and Tew, with the assistance of Demi. Anderson was stabbed multiple times and his remains were burned. Demi purchased duct tape, zip ties, and garbage bags for use during the homicide.
On Aug. 30, 2017, Tew accompanied State Troopers to a remote location near Hyde, Clearfield County, where officers discovered burnt human remains. Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist, responded with students from Mercyhurst University to examine the scene. Following an anthropological examination, the remains were identified as Chase Anderson. Dr. Dirkmaat identified locations of blunt force trauma, as well as 26 events consistent with sharp force trauma.
Trooper Patrick filed additional complaints against Demi, Bailey, and Joseph Clayton Ralston, 38, of Curwensville for their efforts to destroy evidence of the homicide.
Shaw explained that charges of arson, criminal conspiracy to commit arson, and tampering with evidence have been filed against Demi and Ralston. Bailey has been charged with conspircay to commit arson and tampering with Evidence.
State police contend that Demi and Ralston burned a 2005 Ford Explorer owned by Bailey’s mother. The Ford Explorer was used during the homicide of Chase Anderson. Witness interviews established that Bailey instructed Demi to dispose of the Explorer. Ralston and Demi then took the vehicle to a remote location in Clearfield County and set the vehicle on fire.
Shaw said the vehicle was found in some strip mines in the Glen Richey area.
Shaw reported that Bailey, Tew and Demi have been incarcerated on parole violations since the investigation began. All three were arraigned on the charges today by Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 11.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Ralston. Anyone with information on Ralston’s location is asked to call the Clearfield State Police at (814) 857-3800.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 22, Anderson was reported missing to the Curwensville Police Department and the Lawrence Township Police Department.
The day before, Aug. 21, Chase Anderson’s father, Edward Anderson, was interviewed by Assistant Chief Gregory Neeper of Clearfield Borough Police. Edward Anderson said his son worked for Bailey and was routinely going to Pittsburgh for methamphetamine and other controlled substances.
On Aug. 29. Christina Metzker was interviewed at the state police barracks by Patrick. She said the day before she was at Sheetz with Tew when he said Anderson wasn’t coming back alive or wasn’t coming back.
Also on Aug. 29, Patrick interviewed Meaghan Gallaher at the barracks. She said on Aug. 13, Anderson left her residence to go on a drug run and he was taking Tew with him. She said Tew never went with him before and she warned him not to go.
On Aug. 30, Patrick interviewed Caitlyn Aughenbaugh, who said she was at the Sheetz in Clearfield when Tew said he wanted to talk to her alone. She said they went to the back of the store and Tew told her he had killed someone. She asked who but he said he couldn’t tell her.
Two days later she said she was informed that Anderson was missing and she texted Tew asking him if he killed him. He didn’t respond, but a day later she ran into Tew at Sheetz and she again asked him if he had killed Anderson. Tew told her that he and another male had taken Anderson to a wooded area and killed him.
Tew was interviewed several times by the state police. He told them that the night of the murder, Bailey told him and Anderson that they needed to go get a “package.” Bailey loaded a knife, chainsaw and a machete into his vehicle.
Earlier that day, Tew said Bailey told him he was upset with Anderson for messing with his wife or girlfriend. He also said that he (Tew) should be upset with Anderson as well because he “snitched” on him about some burglary charges.
Tew said Bailey got Anderson high on meth. He said they all used a lot of meth that evening. They then drove to a wooded area.
Tew said he grabbed Anderson and put him in a choke hold while Bailey punched Anderson in the face using brass knuckles. Anderson then went to the ground and Bailey and Anderson wrestled in some briars. Bailey asked Tew to help him but Tew said he refused. Anderson then stopped struggling.
According to Tew, Chase Anderson fell face down and Bailey stabbed Anderson in the back multiple times. Tew said he stabbed Chase Anderson in the back of the shoulder with a pocket knife and Bailey then poured gasoline on the body and lit it on fire. The next day they burned their clothes in a fire ring outside of Bailey’s residence in Woodland.
On Aug. 30, Tew led state police to the location of Anderson’s body in a remote location in Hyde where they found burned remains.
Bailey was interviewed by the state police on Sept. 17. Bailey said he and Tew planned to take Anderson into the woods and beat him up. He said they told Anderson they needed to go to a wooded area to meet some people about obtaining drugs.
Once there, Bailey said Tew put Anderson in a sleeper hold and he punched Anderson in the head with some brass knuckles. He said Tew let Anderson go and he and Anderson were wrestling when Tew stabbed Anderson in the chest four times.
Bailey said he was dazed and when he woke up, Tew was pouring gasoline on Anderson. Bailey then took state police to a wooded area by his home where he had buried the murder weapons. Troopers recovered a bag containing brass knuckles and a knife.
Demi was interviewed by state police and she said Bailey was very upset at Anderson and talked about taking him to a wooded area and scaring him for snitching on her and peeking in on them. She admitted to purchasing the duct tape and garbage bags. She said Bailey took those items along with some zip ties and a bottle of gasoline when he left the house.
When Bailey and Tew returned she said they were both covered in blood. She said she helped clean them up and sprayed Tew with bleach.
Shaw commended Trooper Patrick for the exhaustive investigation conducted in this case. Shaw also thanked the State Police and Curwensville Police Department for their tireless efforts to investigate this senseless killing. Finally, Shaw thanked Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat and his team of students for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.