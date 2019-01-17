CLEARFIELD — The leader of Hyde Vol. Fire Co. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail in front of District Judge J. Michael Morris.
Shane Ryan Nevling, 35, of Clearfield, has been charged with access device fraud — a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking — a misdemeanor of the first degree; receiving stolen property — a misdemeanor of the first degree; and six counts of identity theft — also misdemeanors of the first degree.
Nevling was charged by Lawrence Township Police last week with stealing from the township by using the municipality’s fuel credit card for his own personal use.
Police conducted an investigation into the misuse of Lawrence Township funds that allegedly occurred between September and December 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner received a telephone call from a local firefighter who observed a new model green Mazda Tribute SUV with a red light on the roof acquiring fuel at Pacific Pride/J.J. Powell fuel station on U.S. Route 322 on Dec. 16 around 2:30 p.m.
The witness questioned Ruffner why a firefighter would be permitted to put fuel into his personal vehicle. Ruffner told police that this type of practice is not permitted and is a theft.
In many of the instances, Nevling used another firefighter’s code to use the credit card in question. The total cost of thefts between the time period that was investigated was $599.74.
Nevling posted $25,000 monetary bail via a bail bondsman on Jan. 10 and is represented by Attorney Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield. Nevling awaits formal arraignment scheduled for Feb. 6.
