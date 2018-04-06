BROOKVILLE — Sandy Blagdan, 48, of Punxsutawney, was sentenced Wednesday to serve a state prison term for neglecting 18 dogs after she had previously been jailed and prohibited from animal ownership for more than four years.
Blagdan has been held in Jefferson County Prison since last August on probation violations related to the 11 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, which were filed by Jefferson County humane police officer Debbie McAndrew in August of last year.
On Feb. 20, Blagdan pleaded guilty to all 11 counts and was sentenced by President Judge John H. Foradora to from 2 years, 9 months to 11 years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 17 McAndrew received a call that while on a probation check at Blagdan’s residence, the officer heard multiple dogs barking and could smell urine in the house.
Blagdan had been charged with and found guilty last year of 18 counts of animal cruelty in a case that rescuers called “The Black Hole,” as the curtains of the Reynoldsville house were nailed shut, trapping the dogs inside.
The majority of the dogs in “The Black Hole” had bite wounds, fleas and skin issues, were starving, and had intestinal parasites. When surrendered by Blagdan, none had names, only three were licensed, and two would die shortly after receiving medical care.
In November of 2016, she was sentenced in that case by Foradora to two days in jail, 540 days of probation, and was prohibited from owning animals for more than four years.
Nearly one year later, on Aug. 23, McAndrew went to Blagdan’s Punxsutawney home at 307 Ashland St. to perform a welfare check. She was told by a teen there that there were four adult dogs and six puppies inside.
All of the dogs were emaciated, losing their hair, and could not stop scratching as they had an “uncountable amount of live fleas crawling on their bodies,” said McAndrew, who added that the stench of the dogs was so strong that she felt nauseous. At that point, the dogs were removed from the home to be provided emergency vet care.
While waiting for the van to arrive to transport the animals to the vet, McAndrew saw an orange colored cat who was frantically meowing and having difficulty moving. The teen said his father Paul J. Sweet, 56, who also lived at the residence, had thrown the cat out of the house about one year ago. McAndrew took it with her as well.
As Sweet helped load the animals into the transport vehicle, police say he admitted vet care had not been provided to any of the dogs or the cat.
Sweet was charged with 11 non-traffic summary citations for animal cruelty and pleaded guilty to all of them.
Following the sentencing, Margo Stefanic, of Willow Run Animal Sanctuary said, “If the humane officer knocks on your door, pay attention. There are resources available — ready and waiting — for people who do not want and should not have animals. All roads will lead back to you.”
