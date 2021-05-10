BROOKVILLE — Andy Ryan Powell, 32, formerly of Brookville and Sykesville, was sentenced to 36 to 80 years in state prison by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 7, according to a press release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
The release said Powell was found to be a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Powell pled guilty to 32 counts of rape of a child, nine counts of dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and seven counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with sexual abuse of four children, according to the release.
Powell's plea was an open plea, meaning there was no agreement on what sentence he would receive, leaving it to the discretion of Foradora.
"I want to commend the Brookville Police Department, Chief (Vince) Markle and Officer Shawn Hollobaugh for an outstanding investigation in this matter," Burkett said in the release. "Great investigations produce results like this. Andy Powell will no longer be a menace to young children. He will be in a state prison for at least three and a half decades."
Burkett also acknowledged veteran county detectives, Jeff Lee and Dave Ray, who worked on the investigation, noting they "always do great work."
Burkett also recognized Western PA Cares for Kids for their "kind, compassionate treatment of the victims of this awful abuse. Pat Berger did wonderful, through forensic interviews of these precious children and allowed them to tell their accounts of this terrible abuse in a safe, warm and caring environment. This is the cornerstone of our entire system of child abuse investigation. It is because of this great team that we have enjoyed such great success over the years protecting Jefferson County's most vulnerable citizens."