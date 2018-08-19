JOHNSONBURG — A 29-year-old man died Friday as a result of a stabbing at the Duffy Apartments, located at 426 1/2 Water Street in Johnsonburg.
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio reports that Richard R. Hicks, 29, of the above address, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:03 a.m. An altercation at the residence led to the stabbing. The cause of death was ruled exsanguination due to a stab wound.
Hicks’ death has been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
Online court records indicate that Harvey Leroy Detterline III, 37, of Byrnedale, was arrested by Johnsonburg Borough Police in connection with the incident Friday. He was arraigned before District Judge James L. Martin on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Elk County Prison without bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 before Judge Martin.
The investigation is ongoing by the Johnsonburg Police Department and the Office of the Coroner.
Additional information was unavailable as of press time.
